As they do every year, the Hotbed Classic and Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge will provide a who’s who of high school basketball on Saturday.
Prominent teams and players from Northeast Mississippi and from out of state will descend on New Albany and Booneville, respectively, for the all-day affairs.
The boys-only Hotbed will feature several teams from Alabama and Tennessee.
Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.), which will face Sidney Lanier (Ala.) at 4:30 p.m., boasts five-star prospect Kennedy Chandler. Houston (Tenn.) is led by four-stars Alden Applewhite and Mason Miller, the son of former NBA standout Mike Miller, and will take on Callaway at 6.
Mountain Brook (Ala.) has Colby Jones, a Xavier signee, and will take on Olive Branch at 3.
There will be some intriguing all-local matchups, too. New Albany, ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, will face Potts Camp at 12:15 p.m. No. 1 Ingomar will meet No. 5 New Site in the final game of the day at 9.
Holly Springs’ Derek Fountain, New Albany’s Mitchell Shettles, Ingomar’s Zach Shugars and Amory’s Isaiah Thompson lead a strong contingent of local talent.
There will be plenty of local flavor in the girls-only Robertson’s event, too. No. 1 Tupelo faces Choctaw Central at 2 p.m., while No. 2 Pontotoc takes on McNairy Central (Tenn.) at 3:15.
Saltillo and Pine Grove meet at 5:45, and the final game features No. 7 Belmont against Tupelo Christian at 9:30.
At 4:30, reigning 5A state champ Olive Branch plays Hoover, Alabama’s reigning 7A champ.
Tupelo’s Che’Mya Carouthers, Pine Grove’s Loren Elliott, Pontotoc’s DeeDee Shephard and Belmont’s Macie Walker will be among the local standouts in action.