MOOREVILLE • Alyk Houle is hard to find on the football field before the snap of the ball. But once it’s snapped, that task becomes much easier because the ball tends to find him.
Houle’s versatility in Mooreville’s Air Raid offense is proving to be very helpful as the Troopers are off to a 2-2 start this season.
“He’s huge in what we do,” said Mooreville head coach Jimmy Young. “He plays what I call the F-back, so he goes to running back and slot. He catches a lot out of the backfield.
It’s kind of like how (Mississippi State head coach Mike) Leach moves Kylin Hill around. That’s kind of what I do with Alyk, just trying to create as many opportunities as I can to get the ball in his hands.”
Houle capitalized on limited touches in last week’s 48-22 win over rival Mantachie. The senior totaled 111 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. He also added 71 yards and two TDs on just three receptions.
“Basically, when he got the ball in his hands, all but two plays was a big play,” said Young. “He was making the right cutbacks, catching the ball in space and making them miss.”
On the season, Houle has accumulated 616 yards of offense (361 rushing, 255 receiving) and eight touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving) despite battling both an eye injury and ankle injury, which has limited his time on the field.
“He’s just all the way around a good football player,” said Young. “I think he’s got a chance to play at the next level if somebody will give him a chance.”
Headed to The Hollow
The Troopers’ offense will be challenged on Friday in their Division 2-4A opener at No. 4-ranked large school Pontotoc (3-1). The Warriors’ defense has held opponents to 23.5 points per game this season, and just 16 points per game over the last two weeks in wins over Houston and Ripley.
“The Hollow is a special place,” Young said. “We’ve played there once and they just absolutely ate our lunch.
“The main thing for me is creating those opportunities to get one-on-one matchups for Alyk to get the ball and try to take advantage of that. But they have some ballers on defense, so we’ve got to be creative to get him the ball in different ways. We will have to play mistake-free football for us to have a chance.”