JACKSON – Jacylin Houston was frustrated and in pain, but one shot led to the cure for it all.
Houston scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lift Louisville past Pontotoc, 37-36, in the Class 4A girls state championship game Thursday night at the Mississippi Coliseum. It’s Louisville’s third state title.
It was a frustrating night for three quarters for Houston. Pontotoc was up 27-24 entering the fourth quarter, at which point the senior was 5 of 17 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She was playing with a slight limp due to the physical nature of the game.
But then she drained a 3-pointer to give Louisville (25-3) its first lead of the night at 30-27.
“I was hurt. I was frustrated because my shots weren’t going, the referee wasn’t calling anything, so when I sank that three I knew it was going to turn around,” Houston said.
After that, the 4A Miss Basketball winner willed her Lady Wildcats to victory. Houston’s 3-point play put Louisville up 35-34 with 2:17 left, but Kori Ware answered for Pontotoc with a runner.
Houston then hit a pair of free throws for a 37-36 lead with 1:58 to go.
“I just knew I had to take over. I knew my teammates needed me,” Houston said.
Pontotoc (31-4) had the ball for the final 1:23 of the game and called timeout with 19.4 seconds left to draw up a play. Channing Lane’s jumper was swatted out of bounds by Houston with 4.6 seconds left, and the Lady Warriors couldn’t create another shot.
“We got our shot, and (Houston), she just came out of nowhere on us and blocked it into the worst spot in the gym,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “On the baseline in the deep corner, there ain’t very many good plays from there.”
Pontotoc had trouble with Louisville’s defense all night, committing 22 turnovers. That helped offset the Lady Wildcats’ poor shooting performance: 12 of 51 (23.5%) from the field and 5 of 27 (18.5%) from 3-point land.
Pontotoc was led by Lane, who scored 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc failed to score for the final 2:07 of the game.
Point Maker: Houston scored 22 points and blocked six shots.
Talking Point: “This team was a hard matchup for us, and we came out here and executed our game plan great, did a lot of things great. They just made a couple of plays at times where we didn’t.” – Heard
