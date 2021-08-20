2020 record: 4-6, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Baylor Dampeer (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Red Parker, QB/DB, Sr.
• Threw for 1,606 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs; rushed for 354 yards, 3 TDs.
Jalen Washington, RB, So.
• Rushed for 745 yards and 8 TDs on 124 carries.
Will Vance, WR/DB, Sr.
• Had 3 catches for 111 yards on offense; role will increase this season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Baylor Dampeer led the Hilltoppers to the playoffs in his first season despite the team suffering several key injuries.
Kyle Bond returns as the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Red Parker (Sr.) and running back Jalen Washington (So.) make up a potent 1-2 punch in the Hilltoppers’ backfield.
Houston will have to replace Shemar Crawford, an All-Area selection, in their wide receiver room, but E.J. Stovall (Jr.) and Will Vance (Sr.) have the ability to fill those shoes.
Two starters return up front in Will Echoles (So.) and Button Lakes (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Houston gave up just 21.1 points per game last season.
Jamal Cooperwood (Jr.) steps up as the team’s best defender at his linebacker spot.
He will have some help up front with Jamarcus Hall (So.), Brandon Watkins (Jr.) and Echoles all clearing the way as returning starters in the trenches.
Vance started at strong safety a season ago and will stay there despite his increased role on offense. Parker is expected back at free safety, and the cornerback positions are up for grabs.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Washington will be the primary return specialist for both punts and kickoffs. Vance will also see some time as a punt returner.
Cooperwood will handle all kicking duties.
X-FACTOR
Parker and Vance are the only two seniors on an offense that needs to up its game from last season, as Houston enters Class 4A this year. Parker is coming off an offseason shoulder surgery but is already back to full health.
COACH SPEAK
“We go as Red goes. As long as he’s healthy, we’ll be all right. He has the ability to take over any game if he wants to.” – Baylor Dampeer