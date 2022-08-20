Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division:2-4A
2021 record: 8-3, 3-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Baylor Dampeer (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
E.J. Stovall
WR/DB, Sr.
• Made 26 catches for 508 yards, 5 TDs.
Jalen Washington
RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs on 160 carries.
Brandon Watkins
DL, Sr.
• Posted 53 tackles, 11 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Baylor Dampeer is 12-9 in two seasons.
OFFENSE
Steele Brooks (Jr.) takes over at quarterback for Red Parker. He’s not a dual threat like Parker, but coach Baylor Dampeer said Brooks makes good decisions and should be able to spread the ball around.
The offense, however, will again run through tailback Jalen Washington (Jr.). He was a 2,000-yard rusher last year in just nine games and had three 300-yard games. Jamal Cooperwood (Sr.), Chris Parker (So.) and Jordan Pratt (Sr.) will also get carries.
E.J. Stovall (Sr.) led the team in receiving last season. He’ll be complemented by Jamarion Hamilton (Jr.), who missed last year with a broken ankle. Tight end Devin Fredrick (Jr.) also returns.
The offensive line returns all five starters, including tackles Will Echoles (Jr.) and Button Lakes (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Cooperwood and Pratt lead the defense from their linebacker positions. Those two combined for 124 tackles last season. J.D. Chandler (So.) will also see time here.
Brandon Watkins (Sr.), who had 11 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks last year, anchors the line at nose guard.
The secondary features Parker at safety and Stovall at cornerback. Stovall recorded three interceptions last fall.
Dampeer said this defensive group is athletic and can run and should be better than last year’s unit.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Joby King (Jr.) will handle kicking duties. Parker and Washington will return kicks, while Stovall will return punts.
X-FACTOR
If Brooks works out at QB, teams won’t be able to put as much attention on Washington.
COACH SPEAK
“Everything will run through the running back, and I think Steele can do enough to keep people honest.” – Baylor Dampeer
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.