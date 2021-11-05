Houston’s football playoff game at Senatobia has been postponed until Saturday due to the death of a Houston player.

The first-round Class 4A game was originally scheduled for Friday night. It will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall died Friday morning. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder was a second-year starter for the Hilltoppers (8-2).

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus