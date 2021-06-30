HOUSTON – Justin Childs is ready to take on his new challenge as the head basketball coach for Houston.
On Tuesday morning, Childs was named the new boys and girls head coach for Houston after the departure of Chris Pettit to Choctaw County.
Childs, a Louisville native, was the head coach for Delta Streets Academy for two years. Prior to coaching there, he was the coach at Winston Academy for four years and Riverside High School for two years.
This past season, Childs led Delta Streets' boys to a 25-4 record and won the 2021 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools 1A state championship.
Childs said the decision to take the Houston job was highly influenced by the school’s impressive athletics history.
“Houston is a great place for a coach. They have always been tradition rich when it comes to having good teams, producing talented players and having a supportive community behind them,” Childs said.
Childs got the opportunity to meet his players Tuesday morning, and he described the first encounter as a great experience.
“I saw a group of guys and girls that looked eager and ready to work,” Childs said. “We are set to have our first practice (Wednesday), and I was just really impressed with the willingness and hunger to get started that they displayed today; that said a lot about their character.”
The main goal on Childs’ list is to add on to the success that Houston’s basketball programs have had.
“Their teams have been at a good, competitive level for the past few years and have seen success,” he said. “Our goal now is to not only continue that, but also build to that success and find new levels in the future.”