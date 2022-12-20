TUPELO – Tupelo’s guard play eventually overcame its shortcomings in the paint Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Wave survived a physical affair to beat South Panola 65-52 in a Class 6A non-division matchup. Guards Audria Houston and Nadia Norfleet spearheaded a strong third quarter and helped offset Tupelo getting out-rebounded by a 60-30 margin.
“They set the pace for us,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “If they’re playing at the pace we want to play at, then it makes the whole team get in a flow.”
Tupelo (12-0), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, shot just 25% from the field in the first half and trailed 28-27. But the baskets started falling in the third quarter as South Panola (10-3) kept turning it over.
Mikayla Riley scored the first six points of the second half to give the Wave a 33-28 lead. A 3-point play by Norfleet made it 40-33, but the Lady Tigers then pulled back within two points.
Tupelo closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 51-42 lead.
South Panola committed seven turnovers in the period and 27 for the game.
“Knowing that we’re capable of being better, it was just come out that half, be aggressive and have energy,” Houston said. “You have to attack them.”
Houston led Tupelo with 17 points. She had a steal and 3-point play to make it a 58-47 game with 4:35 left in the fourth, and then she got another layup off a steal for a 60-47 lead.
Norfleet finished with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Riley scored 13.
Shania Fondren paced South Panola with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Kamiyah Griffin had 13 points and 15 boards.
“We knew coming into the game it was going to be extremely physical, because they play so hard on the offensive glass and defensive glass,” Justice said.
Tupelo shot 16 of 22 from the free throw line, and South Panola was 14 of 26.
(B) Tupelo 69, South Panola 45: Dayveun Anderson scored 20 points and Gavin Shannon had 19 for Tupelo (9-4), which led 40-14 at halftime. South Panola (2-11) was led by Jayden Smith’s 22 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo shot 8 of 15 (53.3%) from the floor in the third quarter and outscored South Panola 24-14.
Point Maker: Houston shot 5 of 15 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “In the first half we came out a little stale, and we started catching our rhythm there in the third quarter.” – Justice
