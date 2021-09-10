HOUSTON • Baylor Dampeer wasn’t quite sure what to expect from his team on Friday night – but whatever expectations he had, his team exceeded them.
Houston, in its first action of the season, jumped out to an early lead and continued its dominance in the second half for the 49-6 win over Shannon.
“I thought the kids would be ready to play and they were,” said Dampeer. “You didn’t know what you’re going to get, but you’re hopeful. But they played lights out.”
The Hilltoppers (3-0) wasted no time to show their eagerness to get on the field, scoring on a five-play, 72-yard opening drive as quarterback Red Parker found E.J. Stovall for the 57-yard score.
Stovall, a basketball convert, then picked off a pass on Shannon’s opening possession, setting up a 40-yard score from Parker four plays later to start the onslaught.
“E.J.’s a guy who didn’t play last year, and we really hoped we could get him going early and he got going really quick,” said Dampeer. “That was good to see.”
Shannon (0-3) showed no signs of life on offense to keep up. The Red Raiders had an interception, a fumble, two turnovers on downs, and one punt in the first half.
Down 22-0 at the half, head coach Daryl Carter chose to go with younger players for the second half, and it proved to be the lone bright spot for his team as freshman Trey Spurgon found Traevis Owens for a 52-yard score to start the second half.
Still, the night belonged to Houston sophomore running back Jalen Washington, who led the Hilltoppers to a team total of 304 yards on the ground, scoring twice on the night.
“We got a really young team. People doubted us, after last year we made it to the first round (of playoffs) and lost. We’ve got a statement to prove this season,” said Washington.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Shannon fumbled on its second possession of the game inside the Houston 10-yard line, down 12-0. The Hilltoppers then drove the field for a 19-yard field goal By Jobe King for the 15-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Point Man: Washington had 17 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “No excuses, man. This is just effort and want to.” - Shannon head coach Daryl Carter.
Notes
• Red Parker totaled 243 yards and four total touchdowns – two passing, two rushing.
• Houston gained 489 yards of offense, while holding Shannon to 183.
• Next week, Houston travels to Corinth, while Shannon hosts Noxubee County.