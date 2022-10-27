NEW ALBANY • Houston utilized a bruising ground game plus a punishing defense to defeat New Albany 41-7 on Thursday. The Hilltoppers' win gives them a perfect 5-0 record in Division 2-4A football and the division title.
New Albany (7-3, 3-2) finished third in the division.
"We were able to get ahead early and controlled the game," Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. "Any time you can do that in a game like this after an emotional game last week is good. I'm really proud of the guys and the work that they put in this week, they were ready to play."
Indeed, the Hilltoppers got off the bus ready to play as Jamal Cooperwood scored on a 76-yard run and then moments later a 10-yard run, and Houston was up 14-0 with 9:54 still left in the first quarter.
"The first possession was huge, just needed three plays to get in the end zone, and we had talked about needing to score from far out," Dampeer said.
Houston extended the lead to 20-0 in the opening period as Jordan Pratt scored on a 4-yard run.
The Hilltoppers added another touchdown in the second quarter as quarterback Steele Brooks found the end zone on a 2-yard run, and it was 27-0 at halftime.
Brooks scored a second touchdown in the third quarter to give Houston a 35-0 lead.
Turning Point: Houston had scored two touchdowns by the 9:54 mark in the first quarter, and New Albany was never able to recover.
Point Man: Cooperwood scored on touchdown runs of 76 and 10 yards, plus he caught a TD pass of 10 yards.
Talking Point: "They punched it in first and then we turned the ball over, we couldn't sustain a drive on offense and our defense had trouble stopping them. I don't think we matched their physicality on both sides of the football." – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
• Cooperwood had 16 carries for 137 yards and two TDs rushing plus a TD reception of 10 yards and a two-point conversion run.
• New Albany's lone score came on Braden Shettles' 37 yard pass to Kaleb Shumpert in the third quarter.
• Next week, Houston will host in the first round of 4A playoffs, while New Albany will be on the road.
