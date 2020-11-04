Baylor Dampeer is having to test the depth of his quarterback room this week in practice.
Houston’s starting signal caller, Red Parker, suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder during a run play in the second series of last week’s 21-20 loss to Eupora.
“He came out of the game and tried to go back in and was able to, but struggled throwing it,” Dampeer said.
Dampeer said that Parker would be a game-time decision to play quarterback but notes he could see time at wide receiver or defensive back if he’s unable to throw come Friday, when Houston (4-5) will travel to Senatobia (6-2) for the first round of the 3A playoffs.
“He may not throw a ball until 7 o’clock on Friday, and that’s fine with me,” said Dampeer.
If Parker is unable to throw, Houston’s offense will look to both Derrion Pulphus and Gage Harrington – both of whom have played quarterback in the past.
“Both of those guys would have to split some time, if we got to that point,” Dampeer said. “Gage throws it a little better, Derrion runs it a little better. You have to use them together because Red could do both.”
Parker has completed 53.4% of his passes for 1,606 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. His arm talent is matched by his athleticism as a runner, notching 354 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries.
Most of Parker’s production through the air has gone to Shemar Crawford, who has hauled in 43 receptions for 984 yards and nine touchdowns.
When Parker went out last week, Crawford managed just one catch for 13 yards, as the offense leaned on freshman running back Jalen Washington.
“Jalen has been solid all year and we are relying on him to be that way again,” said Dampeer. “... It’ll be a little tougher to get Shemar the ball if Red can’t go, but we’ll have to generate ways to get him the ball because he’s one of our playmakers. Ultimately, if we’re going to get it done, those two guys got to be a big part of that.”
Senatobia has won each of its last five first-round playoff games – all five coming at home.
The Warriors are scoring 33.9 points per game, while their defense is giving up just 14.5.
“They’ve got some older kids where as we don’t in key spots,” Dampeer said. “They’ve been in this situation before. We’ve got some kids that haven’t been in this situation. We’re just going to try and play to our potential and give ourselves a chance.”