Washington also had offers from Air Force, Navy, South Alabama and Mississippi Valley State.
Washington said the atmosphere and the coaching staff at Southern Miss stood out among the other schools that offered.
“I just love everything about the school,” he said. “It just feels like a place that I can go and be productive and successful down there, so that played a big part in my decision.”
The decision comes just three days after Washington went to Hattiesburg for a camp where he could showcase his skillset. Washington, who was exactly eight months removed from ACL surgery at the time, was able to do a lot of what he was able to do before the injury, enticing the Golden Eagles to extend an offer.
“Once they saw that I was completely healthy, that was what I was waiting on,” he said. “So I went ahead and made my decision.”
For Washington, to be able to come back from that kind of injury and still land an offer from an in-state FBS school shows him that the work to rehab his knee paid off.
“It’s definitely not easy to come back off an injury like that and still be able to go out and compete with some of the top guys in the state,” he said. “So I just felt like it really shows how hard I worked to get back to where I was, and it’s only up from here. I’m just going to continue to get better.”
With one more season at Houston, Washington has two big goals still in mind.
“Ultimately, I want to win state,” he said. “Hopefully I can win Mr. 4A (Football) as well.”
A state championship would be Houston’s first in school history. The Hilltoppers came close in 2022, reaching the Class 4A North half final before falling to eventual state champion Louisville.
