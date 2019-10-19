Houston has a pair of fast-pitch state championships to its credit. Now it’s looking to add a slow-pitch title.
The Lady Hilltoppers face Lake today at Liberty Park in Madison in the Class I finals. Game 1 of the best-of-three series is set for 11 a.m.
This is the first trip to the slow-pitch finals for Houston (26-9), which advanced by sweeping East Webster, 15-3 and 14-9, in the semifinals on Monday.
The Lady Toppers won fast-pitch titles in 2012 and 2018.
“Coming off the experience of playing in a state championship before and going to the north half championship again last year, it’s not new for us,” Houston coach Derick Kirby said of the fast-pitch success.
Home run prowess
Houston has gotten this far by swinging some big bats. Despite a bigger ball being used this year, the Lady Toppers actually hit more home runs than last year – 61 – despite losing some big boppers, like Aquana Brownlee.
PJ Cooper has led the power effort with 24 home runs to go with a .563 batting average. McKayla Crowley is hitting .528 with 18 homers, while Paige Kilgore checks in at .557 and 10.
“We’ve hit our stride and seem to be in a good place right now,” Kirby said.
Houston’s power could be somewhat mitigated by today’s venue. The fields at Liberty Park measure 250 feet down the lines and 275 to center field.
Kirby said his team will need to focus on hitting line drives and using its speed.
He saw Lake play earlier this week and knows Houston has its hands full.
“They’re going to be maybe the best team we’ve played this year from what I saw Wednesday night,” he said.