HOUSTON • Houston is entering tonight’s game with Shannon 2-0 but full of question marks.
The Hilltoppers were gifted two wins via forfeit as both Calhoun City and Aberdeen dealt with COVID-19 issues, meaning the only action head coach Baylor Dampeer has seen of the 2021 version of his team is in a 6-0, two-quarter scrimmage win against East Webster on Aug. 20.
“Normally you’ve got an idea about who you are at this point just because you play two games, but we’ve got a pretty good idea,” said the second-year head coach. “We know who needs the ball and where the ball needs to go, and where we may hang our hat. But you really don’t know until you play another opponent for four quarters.”
As fired up as Houston might be to play, for Shannon (0-2), this week could be a gut-check game. The Red Raiders dropped a heart-breaker in the season opener as Pontotoc threw a last-second touchdown for the 33-32 win, and then followed it up with a 34-0 loss to New Hope – a team that Shannon was 14-0 against heading into last week.
“It’s a weird situation because for us it’s the opener, yet it feels like their back is against the wall,” Dampeer said. “So we’re expecting to get the best version of Shannon that we could possibly get.”
Dampeer makes no bones about it. Returning quarterback Red Parker and star sophomore running back Jalen Washington will be counted upon to get the Hilltoppers off on the right foot as the team takes the field for the first time this season.
The duo will look to supplement the loss of All-Area wide receiver Shemar Crawford and three starting offensive linemen for an offense that averaged 25.1 points per game last season.
Parker threw for 1,606 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last season. Washington broke out with 745 yards and eight touchdowns and 124 carries a year ago.
“We’re breaking in a few guys at different spots, but those guys have done it, so we’ll lean on them heavy to get the game going,” Dampeer said. “We know what we’ve got with them.”