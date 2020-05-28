Houston’s Paige Kilgore has been named the Gatorade Mississippi Softball Player of the Year.
The junior pitcher is the first Houston player to receive the honor.
Before the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kilgore was dominant in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate. She posted a 7-0 record and 0.43 ERA with 94 strikeouts, and she batted .457 with an .886 slugging percentage.
The Gatorade award recognizes not only athletic achievement but academic excellence as well. In the classroom, Kilgore has a 4.12 GPA.
Her play helped Houston get off to an 11-0-1 start, and the Lady Hilltoppers were No. 1 in the final Daily Journal rankings.
“Although this year has been weird with many changes, there have been so many blessings,” Kilgore said on her Twitter page. “So thankful to receive this.”
Kilgore is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Award, which will be announced in June.