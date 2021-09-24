djr-2021-09-18-sport-np-anderson-twp1

North Pontotoc's Michael Anderson tries to get around Amory defender Jaurquez Ivy in the opening minutes of the third quarter Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes make predictions for Grenada vs. Tupelo, Booneville vs. Ripley and Lafayette vs. West Point.

There's a chill in the air lately, and the high school football season is in full swing in Northeast Mississippi. Our team will be spread across our coverage area to bring you week 5 coverage tonight.

We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.

High school football week 5 preview

Here's a look at scores from Thursday night. Check out the entire week 5 schedule here. If you missed anything from week 4, catch up here.

Tupelo readies for brutal 2-6A slate
Gibson gives Wave big-play capability
Lafayette looking to buck trend against West Point
Saltillo's offense spreading it out for success
Bulldogs are waking up under Williams

Follow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: 

Brad Locke | Grenada at Tupelo

Dillon Barnes | Booneville at Ripley

Melissa Meador | North Pontotoc at Nettleton

Paul Jones | Lafayette at West Point

