How to follow our week 5 high school football coverage Daily Journal Sep 24, 2021 North Pontotoc's Michael Anderson tries to get around Amory defender Jaurquez Ivy in the opening minutes of the third quarter Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes make predictions for Grenada vs. Tupelo, Booneville vs. Ripley and Lafayette vs. West Point. Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage and updates. Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center or give them a call (662) 844-2600 to place an order. There's a chill in the air lately, and the high school football season is in full swing in Northeast Mississippi. Our team will be spread across our coverage area to bring you week 5 coverage tonight. High school sports Daily Journal high school football rankings, Sept. 20 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage. High school football week 5 previewHere's a look at scores from Thursday night. Check out the entire week 5 schedule here. If you missed anything from week 4, catch up here. Tupelo readies for brutal 2-6A slate Gibson gives Wave big-play capability Lafayette looking to buck trend against West Point Saltillo's offense spreading it out for success Bulldogs are waking up under WilliamsFollow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: Brad Locke | Grenada at TupeloDillon Barnes | Booneville at RipleyMelissa Meador | North Pontotoc at NettletonPaul Jones | Lafayette at West Point