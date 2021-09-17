djr-2021-09-11-sport-mooreville-feature-arp1

Members of the Mooreville football team run through their warmup drills before taking on Amory on Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

September is halfway gone and that means we've reached the fourth Friday of the 2021 high school season. Our team will be spread across Northeast Mississippi again tonight.

We'll have area scores and recaps here: djournal.com/sports/high-school. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.

Follow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: 

Brad Locke | Columbus at Tupelo

Dillon Barnes | Oxford at Lafayette

Deon Blanchard | Amory at North Pontotoc

Paul Jones | Louisville at Starkville

Here's the entire week 4 schedule. Week 4 got underway Thursday night, find those scores here. And if you missed anything last week, check out week 3 scores

