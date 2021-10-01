djr-2021-09-25-sport-tupelo-middlebrooks-arp2

Tupelo's Quay Middlebrooks gains yards in the third quarter against Grenada Friday night.

 Adam Robison | Daily Journal

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes return for more antics as they prepare you for week 6 of the high school football season.

They preview + make predictions for:

TCPS @ Biggersville

Amory @ Aberdeen

Tupelo @ Oxford

Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center, call them at (662) 844-2600 or find them on Facebook: @pizzadoctorrx.

Our team will be positioned across Northeast Mississippi tonight bringing you week 6 high school football coverage.

Daily Journal high school football rankings, Sept. 27

We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.

High school football Week 6 preview

Check out the 5 here. If you missed anything from week 4, catch up here.

Tragedies strike Northeast Mississippi prep sports family
Newcomer Goubeaux leading Chargers' defense
Biggersville, TCPS take similar paths in rising through 1A ranks
New Albany run game still chugging along

Follow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: 

Brad Locke | Tupelo at Oxford

Dillon Barnes | TCPS at Biggersville

Melissa Meador | Amoryat Aberdeen

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus