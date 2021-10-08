How to follow our week 7 high school football coverage Daily Journal Oct 8, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Houston running back Jalen Washington helped the Hilltoppers to an early 18-12 lead over North Pontotoc Thursday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season. They preview + make predictions for: Biggersville @ Smithville Ripley @ New Albany Starkville @ Tupelo Make sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award. Follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content. Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center, call them at (662) 844-2600 or find them on Facebook: @pizzadoctorrx. Week 7 got underway Thursday night. You can catch up on any scores you missed here. As for tonight, the #djpreps team will be spread across Northeast Mississippi to bring you coverage as usual. High school football Week 7 preview | Friday games Daily Journal high school football rankings, Oct. 4We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.Miss anything from week 6? Catch up here. Here's the full week 7 schedule. Football midseason awards ... of a sort Sophomore Petty excelling for Starkville Patterson pacing high-powered Nettleton offense Liles lands 200th career win, leading Ripley's turnaroundFollow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: Brad Locke | Starkville at TupeloDillon Barnes | Corinth at MoorevilleDennis Clayton | Ripley at New AlbanyDeon Blanchard | Aberdeen at Nettleton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Twitter Software Sport Internet Game Team Update Coverage Dennis Clayton Dillon Barnes Brad Locke Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists