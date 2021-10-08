djr-2021-10-08-sport-houston-washington-twp2

Houston running back Jalen Washington helped the Hilltoppers to an early 18-12 lead over North Pontotoc Thursday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season.

They preview + make predictions for:

Biggersville @ Smithville

Ripley @ New Albany

Starkville @ Tupelo

Make sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award.

Week 7 got underway Thursday night. You can catch up on any scores you missed here. As for tonight, the #djpreps team will be spread across Northeast Mississippi to bring you coverage as usual.

We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.

Miss anything from week 6? Catch up here. Here's the full week 7 schedule.

Follow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: 

Brad Locke | Starkville at Tupelo

Dillon Barnes | Corinth at Mooreville

Dennis Clayton | Ripley at New Albany

Deon Blanchard | Aberdeen at Nettleton

