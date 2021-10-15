How to follow our week 8 high school football coverage Daily Journal Oct 15, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shannon fans bring out their umbrellas during a light rain during a 2019 games between the Red Raiders and Corinth. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox Three week 8 games were played on Thursday night. Catch on those scores here. Many games in our area tonight have been moved up due to weather. We'll have coverage from across Northeast Mississippi, as usual. High school sports High school football Week 8 preview | Friday games Brad Locke, Dillon Barnes High school sports Daily Journal high school football rankings, Oct. 11 Brad Locke We'll have area scores and recaps once games go final tonight. Follow DJournal Preps on Facebook and Twitter for live coverage.Catch up on anything you may have missed from week 7, and check out the full week 8 schedule here. Let them play in the mud and rain Rams making progress under third-year coach Pugh Stewart wrecking opposing offenses for No. 1 Baldwyn Calhoun City learning to 'trust' despite poor startFollow our team on Twitter for game updates from these matchups: Brad Locke | Tupelo at Madison CentralDillon Barnes | Potts Camp at BaldwynBrandon Shields | Oxford at Clinton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Twitter Brandon Software Sport Game Update Oxford Brad Locke Coverage Week Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists