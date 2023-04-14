It’s so nice to see Tupelo and Lee County on the same page.
Last week, an ad hoc committee of athletics directors from each school in the county – along with one basketball coach and one principal – voted unanimously to let Tupelo back into the annual Lee County Tournament, starting next season. The Golden Wave haven’t played in it since 2005.
The leader of this committee is Saltillo athletics director Jonathan Chaney. He was joined by the ADs from Mooreville (Kevin Long), Nettleton (John Keith), Shannon (Vicki Homan) and Tupelo (Jason Miller). Nettleton boys basketball coach Grant Gardner and Tupelo principal Melissa Thomas were also included.
Chaney said he isn’t quite sure how he wound up leading this effort but was happy to do so.
“I just got everybody’s email and started a group email that said, ‘Hey, we need to possibly get a meeting scheduled on sitting down and thinking about bringing Tupelo back to the Lee County Tournament.’ They were all on board,” Chaney said.
The push to get Tupelo back in the tournament came from Lady Wave head coach Matt Justice. He played in the LCT as a Mooreville student and has been trying to get Tupelo included again.
“It’s been my goal to get us back in the last five or six years,” Justice said. “This year I knew with divisions changing and classifications changing and schedules changing up, this would be the best opportunity to readjust everything and ask the county to let us back in.”
Justice and Tupelo boys coach Robert Green broached the subject with Saltillo boys coach Craig Lauderdale, who told Chaney to expect a call. When Miller reached out, Chaney suggested all the ADs in the county should get together and set some parameters to accommodate Tupelo’s return.
Tupelo’s expulsion from the tournament all those years ago stemmed from a dispute over school passes. Tupelo, when hosting, would not honor Lee County teacher passes, and vice versa. That’s all been ironed out – only passes for the host school will be accepted.
If Cadence Bank Arena ends up hosting the tournament – and that’s the hope – then no passes will be honored.
If Cadence doesn’t host, then Saltillo will host next season’s tourney, tentatively set for Dec. 14-16. And with Tupelo back in it, that presents some logistical challenges. Saltillo has a decent amount of seating in its gym, but parking is limited. Same goes for Shannon. And then at Nettleton, parking wouldn’t be a huge issue, but gym seating would be.
Tupelo has plenty of room for both vehicles and fans.
“Logistics of who’s playing when are going to have to really be looked at,” Chaney said.
When these discussions first began, there was no guarantee that Tupelo would get to participate next season. There was talk of delaying the move until the 2024-25 season, which is not what Justice or Chaney wanted.
The committee worked together to work it out, and Justice couldn’t be happier.
“When they gave me the phone call that we were back in,” he said, “I was extremely excited to hear the news that they were going to let us back in this year.”
