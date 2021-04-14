Woodie Howard feels ready to take over a championship program.
Howard was introduced Wednesday as the new boys basketball coach at Starkville. He is succeeding his mentor, Greg Carter, who recently resigned after 19 years to be athletics director at Hattiesburg.
Carter led the Yellowjackets to four Class 6A state championships. Howard was part of the last three as an assistant coach, a role he held from 2015 until last year, when he took the head coaching job at Kemper County.
“With the chance to go to Kemper last year and be the head coach for a year, I feel like now I’m pretty ready for it,” Howard said.
Carter has been grooming Howard, 31, to be his replacement. But their history goes back further than 2015 – Howard played for Carter at Starkville from 2005-07.
“I played for him, and even back then as a player he stayed on me, he pushed me, he worked me hard,” Howard said. “…Fast forward to being able to coach with him, I was able to watch his every move, how he handled certain situations.”
That attention to detail did not go unnoticed by Carter.
“He wants to know more about being a head coach than just on-the-floor coaching and decision making,” Carter said. “He wants to know everything about it – off-the-floor stuff, dealing with players’ academics, media. He wants to know all aspects of it. Over the last three years or so he’s really stepped up and did a lot.”
Kemper County was Howard’s first head coaching job, and he acquitted himself well. The Wildcats went 15-3 and reached the Class 3A state semifinals, where they lost to Booneville.
That success gave Howard an extra boost of self-confidence. And he feels quite confident that he can help Starkville – which has reached three-straight title games – remain a 6A powerhouse.
“I feel like we’ve got good chemistry coming back,” Howard said, “and we’ll be able to build off of it.”