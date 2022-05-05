Mitch Howell is stepping down as the Wheeler High School boys basketball coach after seven strong years.
He has accepted a job at New Albany, where he will lead the middle school boys program while assisting varsity coach Scotty Shettles. After 17 years of being a head coach, this is Howell’s first assistant’s role since he entered the coaching ranks as a Wheeler assistant 19 years ago.
“It wasn’t like I was looking to leave,” Howell said. “The opportunity kind of presented itself to me. I thought about it, and of course my wife and my kids, we sat down and talked it over, and it ended up being a family decision to make the move.”
Under Howell, Wheeler had a record of 133-67. He took the Eagles to the Class 1A state quarterfinals in 2017 and shared Daily Journal Boys Coach of the Year honors with his father, Rick. Wheeler reached the semifinals the next season.
Howell leaves behind a tradition-rich program but is joining another.
“New Albany has a historically strong basketball tradition, and coach Shettles and I are good buddies, and he does an outstanding job. I look forward to working with him,” Howell said.
Wheeler went 25-5 this past season and reached the second round of the playoffs. Leading the way was Howell’s oldest son, Cayden, who averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He’ll be a junior next season and will beef up a New Albany squad that went 26-6 but loses some key seniors.
“That was one of the main things. I wanted to make sure I still had hands on with Cayden,” Howell said.
He will also get to coach his youngest son, Jack Conner, who will be in seventh grade.
Howell has also been a head coach at Thrasher (eight years) and Alcorn Central (two years). Leaving Wheeler wasn’t an easy decision, but Howell is at peace with it.
“Wheeler’s a great place to work,” he said. “They’ve got some great people, and I’ll always have nothing but love for Wheeler.”