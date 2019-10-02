CLINTON • The motto at the press conference for the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game was simple: Keep the streak going.
The rosters were announced on Wednesday at the MHSAA office in Clinton for the 33rd annual MS/AL All-Star Football Game and the 75th annual Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game.
The MS/AL All-Star Game will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss.
Mississippi has won three of the last four meetings, including two in a row, and has not lost in the two games that have been played in the state of Mississippi.
There were 10 players selected from the area to participate in this game.
Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe will be an assistant on the staff as the wide receivers coach.
“It’s an unbelievable honor to coach in this game. I coached in the Bernard Blackwell game last year and it was a lot of fun, and this year I look forward to represent Mississippi in this game,” Cutcliffe said.
“It was a very tough process to pick players because there are a lot of good players that don’t get picked for neither of the games. You have to make sure you do it right as far as picking guys from every region and classification in the state, and I feel like we picked five good receivers.
“Glad to have two of my own guys make it because their play on the field speaks for itself, and not only that, they are our captains on the team and great young men.”
Oxford’s J.J. Pegues will play running back and tight end.
“It’s a blessing to get picked in this game and be able to do what I do and get to play with a lot of great athletes,” Pegues said. “A lot of players that have played in this game are in the NFL, and to keep the Oxford tradition going with a teammate also playing in this game is just great.”
Oxford linebacker Kiyon Williams was also selected to participate.
“When coach first told me I was shocked, but a blessing to make it,” Williams said. “Being part of this game and this defense will be fun, and I’m excited and will be ready to go.”
Other area players that were selected were Tupelo long snapper Hayes Hammond; Tupelo receiver Jaycob Horn; Lafayette quarterback Randy Anderson was selected as a running back; Starkville defensive tackle Jalen Ware; Starkville receiver Rufus Harvey; Starkville defensive back Tyreese Hopkins; West Point defensive lineman Robert Spearmon; and West Point offensive lineman Jonquez Roby.
Bernard Blackwell
There were eight players from the area that were selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium at 11:30 a.m.
Last year the game ended in a 0-0 tie and had a running clock due to weather.
The players selected were Corinth quarterback DT Sheffield; Tupelo receiver Trip Wilson; Itawamba AHS running back Ike Chandler; Itawamba AHS offensive lineman Q.J. Shumpert; Lafayette offensive lineman Austin Wilson; Amory offensive lineman Jacob Cox; Houston defensive lineman Rish Alford; and Starkville defensive lineman Tevontae Bond.