Pine Grove's Jack Hudson fires up a 3-pointer in the first half in the 51-43 win against Baldwyn in the Division 1-2A Tournament final on Friday night. Hudson connected on six 3-pointers for a game-high 22 points.
BELMONT • Jack Hudson got his chance for the spotlight and didn’t waste the shot to put on a show.
The junior guard carried Pine Grove’s offense from start to finish, dropping 22 points on six-made 3-pointers as the Panthers knocked off No. 4 Baldwyn 51-43 in the Division 1-2A Tournament championship game on Friday night.
“He wants the spotlight. He wants those shots. He wants to take on that responsibility,” Pine Grove head coach Jake Walker said. “He came up huge for us and pulled us through.”
Hudson was hot from the start, scoring the first eight points for Pine Grove (19-8), including two 3-pointers in the first two minutes.
But the pressure to stay hot turned up as the Panthers’ leading scorer, Carson Rowland, dealt with foul trouble the entire night. Rowland picked up his fourth foul with 4:57 left in the third quarter as Baldwyn (21-3) held a 29-27 lead.
Hudson’s third 3-pointer of the third sparked an 8-0 Panther run that gave them a 40-36 lead – one they never lost.
“I came in wanting to get my teammates involved and if things didn’t work out, I was going to take it on my shoulders,” said Hudson.
Rowland returned midway through the fourth, still scoreless, as Pine Grove clung to a 43-41 lead. The senior point guard hit his first basket with 1:50 left to play and scored the Panthers’ final eight points to seal the win.
Pine Grove outscored the Bearcats 11-5 in the fourth.
“We have lost a few close games this year where we didn’t necessarily let him have an opportunity, and that was on me,” Walker said. “I knew win or lose tonight, when he goes back, he was going to have the ball in his hands. It was going to be his to finish.”
Preston Ward led Baldwyn with 16 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Rowland’s first bucket extended Pine Grove’s lead to four late in the fourth, and he closed the game shooting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Point Maker: Hudson scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half.
Talking Point: “I think if you take one of us away, you’ve got four or five other ones. Our guys came in clutch off the bench when we were in foul trouble.” – Hudson