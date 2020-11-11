BELDEN • Tupelo Christian’s football team is known as an offensive juggernaut, and rightly so. But the Eagles’ hopes of making a deep playoff run sit squarely on the shoulders of their defense.
That’s where Tucker Huggins comes in.
The senior captains the TCPS defense from his middle linebacker position. He leads the team in tackles with 90, and he also has 7.0 tackles-for-loss.
Huggins also leads the team in the weight room and on the practice field, which coach Shaune Holiday believes is just as important as his game-day exploits.
“A big sign that I saw was a couple of weeks ago in practice, when I just heard him kind of taking over and calling out all the defensive formations,” Holiday said. “That’s when I knew that Tucker was starting to play like we expected Tucker to play.”
The Friday following that practice, Huggins had a career-high 22 tackles in a 57-0 win over Smithville.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Huggins has started since his freshman year. He spent three of those seasons playing with his older brother, Justin, a defensive end who graduated last spring.
“I learned how to play like a wild man, like what he did,” Tucker Huggins said. “I just go out there, and I see ball, get ball.”
TCPS (7-2) has been good at getting the ball on defense, having forced 14 turnovers. In last week’s 35-6 win over West Lowndes, the Eagles got a fumble return for touchdown by freshman Brewer Bailey and a safety by senior Preston Orender.
It was the Eagles’ seventh-straight win, and now they prepare to welcome Ashland (5-5) on Friday for a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
During this winning streak, TCPS is allowing 15.4 points per game. Huggins believes the defense is making its mark.
“Some players made up their minds on defense – really all of them made up their mind that we didn’t want to be just overshadowed by the offense completely,” he said. “We want to show that we’re a defensive and offensive team.”
Holiday saw that resolve a few weeks ago when he challenged his defense to have as big an impact as the offense. Linebacker Daniel Reddout looked at Holiday and said, “Coach, we feel like we’re the red-headed step-child, and we’re going to do something about that.”
Friday will mark the first home playoff game for TCPS, which is seeking its first playoff victory. And that is all that Huggins and his teammates are focused on.
“Ever since I’ve gotten here we’ve made the playoffs, and each year we’ve hit that stump of the first round of playoffs,” Huggins said. “We’re looking this year to step ahead, one step at a time, go 1-0 each playoff game and eventually head to state.”