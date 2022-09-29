The tiny town of Biggersville can barely contain the expectations of Jathan Hatch. And opposing defenses can’t contain him at all.
He steps on the football field each Friday night expecting to dominate, expecting to lead his team to another win. Not only that, Hatch expects himself to be the best player in the state.
Four games into the season, the junior running back has been, as Biggersville coach Case Ingram describes him, “a highlight waiting to happen.”
Hatch has rushed for 583 yards and seven touchdowns on just 30 carries. That averages out to 19.4 yards per carry. He’s had nine plays of 30 yards or more for the Lions (4-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked Small School.
Hatch also has a receiving touchdown (65 yards) and a punt return for touchdown (46 yards).
“Every time that he goes on the field, he kind of views it as a challenge to go out and prove that he is the best player in the state,” Ingram said. “Being a small school, we kind of get a knock as it is anyway, so he has an extra chip on his shoulder.”
Hatch had a strong sophomore season, rushing for 1,048 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s well ahead of that pace, and that’s due not only to his skill, but to an offensive line that is bigger and stronger this year.
“They got stronger, so then I have no problems,” Hatch said. “They’ve already given me a hole, somewhere to go.”
Hatch is patient enough to wait for those holes to open. Once they do, he can explode through, make people miss, and then there’s no telling how far he’ll run.
“I don’t like to just start off fast, but I can pick up speed at any time,” Hatch said. “Like coach said, like a lightning bolt – just get it all of a sudden.”
Hatch is just one of several skill players who are back from last season’s 9-3 squad. Quarterback Drew Rowsey and his brother, receiver Dylan Rowsey, are a reliable combo. And Tre Gunn is a two-way standout at receiver and cornerback.
Hatch also plays corner, where he has 12 tackles and one interception.
Ingram and Hatch both believe the Lions can return to the Class 1A state championship game, which they reached two years ago.
Biggersville is 1-0 in Division 1-1A play and visits Tupelo Christian on Friday. The division isn’t as strong as in recent years, so Hatch and the Lions should be rolling at full speed come playoff time.
“We have a lot of skill players, and our line’s doing good,” Hatch said. “Everybody is getting to it now. Last year we didn’t really have a lot, but this year we’re getting into it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.