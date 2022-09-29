Jathan Hatch

Biggersville's Jathan Hatch has rushed for 583 yards on just 30 carries this season and has scored nine total touchdowns.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

The tiny town of Biggersville can barely contain the expectations of Jathan Hatch. And opposing defenses can’t contain him at all.

