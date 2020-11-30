RIPLEY – Defense is what Ripley calls on in times of trouble, and facing a double-digit deficit, the Tigers pulled out their calling card just in time.
Down 10 entering the fourth, the No. 8-ranked Tigers locked their claws into Ingomar, forcing turnovers that led to layups for a 64-58 comeback win on Monday night.
Ripley (2-0) outscored the No. 5-ranked Falcons 29-13 in the final period.
“It was all defense,” Ripley head coach Adam Kirk said. “We got a couple of easy baskets, and once you see one go in, sometimes you pick up the intensity and start to make things happen.”
Making things happen is what Ripley’s Sentavius Hunt knows best. The senior guard provided a big spark in the second half, when he scored 17 of his team-high 21 points and had five steals.
“Coach told us that if we just stay disciplined and be where we are supposed to be, it’s going to come easy,” said Hunt. “Defense leads to offense, so that’s what we stuck to and found a way to stop them.”
Ingomar (4-1) tied the game at 50-50 after Tyson Smithey split a pair of free throws with 3:50 left to end Ripley’s 12-2 run, where it gained its first lead since the first quarter.
The Tigers received a balanced scoring effort outside of Hunt as well. Senior forward Alex Prather pitched in 13 points, and both Albert McDonald and LaTrell Vance added 11.
“That’s how we are going to be this year,” Kirk said. “We need multiple guys to help us score, and those four are most likely the ones to get it done for us.”
Smithey led all scorers with 23 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ripley broke a 50-50 tie as McDonald’s and-one opportunity sparked a 9-1 run midway through the fourth to build an eight-point lead.
Point Man: Hunt finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field.
Talking Point: “We went on about a four-minute stretch where we played not to lose the game instead of doing the things that were successful for us before that.” – Ingomar head coach Jonathan Ashley