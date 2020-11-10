RIPLEY • Sentavius Hunt put on his superhero cape as Ripley’s season was on the line last Friday night.
Hunt took a kickoff return 75 yards for a touchdown with just one second remaining in the game for a 34-28 win over Yazoo City in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“As a little kid you always think about making big plays,” Hunt said Monday. “You go outside and count down and score. You dream of that, so for it to come true was great.”
Yazoo City scored a touchdown plus the conversion for a 28-27 lead with 24 seconds left.
The Indians’ ensuing kickoff was squibbed across the middle of the field, but a flag was thrown for an offsides penalty.
After teeing the ball up again, Yazoo City kicked it deeper down the field, right to the waiting arms of Hunt, who made several defenders miss on his way to the game-winning score.
“Before I caught it, I was praying to God. I just knew it was my time to make a play and help us win,” Hunt said. “I made a couple of moves and cut back across the field, then I seen green grass and a couple of blockers for me, and I knew that God did that for us.”
Hunt had a big night overall, particularly on offense, where he logged 120 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.
“We did pretty good offensively. (Sentavius) being back at tailback helps us a lot,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “We did some different speed sweeps and stuff with him that really helped us.”
Hunt’s big play now has the Tigers (4-6) in the second round for the first time since 2014.
Ripley hosts a familiar foe as Pontotoc, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked large school, comes to town. The Warriors (9-1) defeated the Tigers 31-20 in their regular- season matchup on Sept. 25.
In that game, Hunt suffered a strained MCL in his right knee that changed the complexion of the game, according to Liles. Hunt had 77 yards on seven carries, plus a fumble recovery on defense before exiting the game.
Now back healthy, Hunt is ready to give it another shot against the team that has won eight-straight games.
“Everything’s good,” said Hunt. “I’m ready to play them again and try to prove all the doubters wrong.”