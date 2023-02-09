djr-2023-02-10-sport-hutcheson-wheeler

Wheeler senior forward Nyshaun Hutcheson scores on a layup in the second half of Thursday night's 54-47 win over Falkner in the Division 1-1A Tournament semifinal game. Hutcheson shot 12 of 12 for a game-high 25 points. 

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

THRASHER • Nyshaun Hutcheson can do no wrong when he plays Falkner.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

