Wheeler senior forward Nyshaun Hutcheson scores on a layup in the second half of Thursday night's 54-47 win over Falkner in the Division 1-1A Tournament semifinal game. Hutcheson shot 12 of 12 for a game-high 25 points.
THRASHER • Nyshaun Hutcheson can do no wrong when he plays Falkner.
Wheeler’s 6-foot-5 senior forward was a perfect 10 of 10 from the floor in a loss to Falkner on Jan. 20. He upped his perfection with a 12 of 12 night for 25 points to knock off Falkner 54-47 in the Division 1-1A semifinal matchup on Thursday, placing the Eagles (21-8) in the championship game on Friday versus two-time state defending champ Biggersville.
“I didn’t really know that I didn’t miss a shot,” Hutcheson said. “Every shot I took goes back to the 1,000 shots I take every single day. I guess it just shows that I’m confident in my game.”
Hutcheson really got himself going in the second half after making his three attempts in the first half.
Wheeler had built a nine-point lead early in the third and later led 45-37 after the opening possession of the fourth before Falkner responded with an 8-0 run behind a pair of 3-pointers from Chris Nunley and Hunter Griffin.
Griffin’s trey tied the game at 45-45 with 5:36 to go, where after a few minutes of scoreless basketball, Hutcheson provided the separation with back-to-back buckets in the post.
“He’s our bread and butter,” Wheeler head coach Rick Howell said. “We’ll run a two-man rotation, three-man, where we are always looking to him as the end result.”
Falkner’s Rod Ruedas brought his team back within two with a jumper with 1:46 left, but the Eagles went cold from there as they shot just 38.3% on the night, including 7 of 23 (30.4%) from deep. Nunley hit 4 of 8 from from deep for 16 points. Ruedas added 13.
Wheeler shot 62.2% behind Hutcheson’s perfect night. Eli James pitched in 10 points. Kane Spencer tallied nine points and nine boards.
Falkner (19-9) ends a nine-game win streak and will face Thrasher on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the 1-1A consolation game.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Trailing 50-47, Falkner’s 3-point attempt bounced long off the rim for a breakaway layup from Hutcheson with 41 seconds left and soon followed two of just five total turnovers in the final seconds to seal their hopes.
Point Maker: Hutcheson went 9 of 9 in the second half, including 6 of 6 in a 12-point third quarter.
Talking Point: “The ball touched his hands too much, but honestly it’s a lot of credit to them in the half court because we were getting screened to death and it wasn’t the same person guarding him at any point.” - Falkner coach Austin Hopper on defending Hutcheson.