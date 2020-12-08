FULTON – Darryl Wilson was visibly frustrated by how his team let Shannon back into the game, but once the final buzzer sounded, he was fine with the win.
Itawamba AHS, the Daily Journal’s No. 5-ranked team, escaped a valiant comeback attempt from the Red Raiders with a 68-61 win on Tuesday night.
The Indians (7-1, 2-0 Division 2-4A) built an 18-point lead after starting the second half with a 9-0 run. As the third quarter went on, Shannon’s offense found a spark with an 8-0 run of its own, with baskets from four different players to get within nine.
The Red Raiders (3-4, 1-1) used that momentum in the fourth to set up another run – this time a 13-0 run, including nine points from junior Jikeis Tucker, that tied the game at 56-56 with 4:42 remaining.
“We needed a game like this, a little adversity to bring us together,” Wilson said. “I tell them over and over that we need to execute, not only on offense but on defense. I think we gave up a lot of easy baskets down the stretch that gave them momentum and gave their guys confidence.”
Following a timeout, IAHS point guard Keondra Hampton put the team on his back, scoring eight points as part of a 12-2 run that put the game away in the final minutes.
Hampton finished with a game-high 28 points.
“He was unbelievable,” Wilson said. “Being able to control the game, and get where he wanted to get to, make a pass or score.”
Aiding in Hampton’s big night were Davon Wilder and Arvesta Troupe. Wilder posted 13 points and six rebounds, and Troupe knocked a pair of 3-pointers to help him reach 12 points.
Tucker led Shannon with 14 points. Nelson Westbrook and Devin Hodges added 12 points apiece.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: IAHS went on a 12-2 run after Shannon tied the game midway through the fourth to seal the win.
Point Man: Hampton finished with 28 points, nine assists and four steals.
Talking Point: “I’m a little frustrated by this win because we made it a little harder than it had to have been.” – Wilson