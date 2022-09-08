Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
ECRU – In a clash of 2-0 teams, the Itawamba AHS Indians made quick work of North Pontotoc, racing past the Vikings to a 45-3 victory Thursday night at North Pontotoc.
IAHS (3-0) jumped out to a 28-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. The Indians brought a balanced attack as senior quarterback Ty Davis connected with different six receivers early in the contest. Senior wide receivers Zion Ashby and Layth Holiday notched two touchdown receptions apiece in the first quarter alone.
North Pontotoc (2-1) got on the board with a Luis Guerrero 23-yard field goal with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter, but the Vikings managed no scoring beyond that.
"We started fast and didn’t let up," IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said. "North Pontotoc has a well coached team, and they throw different looks at you. We forced some turnovers on defense, and that was the difference in the game."
North Pontotoc could never sustain a drive against IAHS. The Vikings reached Indian territory on multiple drive on the night, but one drive after another stalled. The Indians defense also forced four turnovers.
Holiday did work on both sides of the ball, adding an interception and a fumble recovery to his two receiving touchdowns.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Itawamba AHS capitalized on all Viking miscues, scoring touchdowns after each turnover.
Point Man: Layth Holiday had 2 touchdown catches (85 total yards), 9 tackles, and 2 forced turnovers on the evening.
Talking Point: “Total team effort. Guys played with a lot of energy for a short week of preparation.” - Clint Hoots, IAHS head coach
Notes
• IAHS outgained North Pontotoc 336 to 124 in the first half, resulting out to a 38-3 halftime lead.
• Senior Isaac Smith capped off a dominant first half with a 94-yard run on a fake punt for a score; he finished with 124 yards on eight carries. Ty Davis finished 11 of 23 passing, with 226 yards and four touchdowns.
• Next week, Itawamba AHS travels to New Hope, while North Pontotoc visits Amory.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.