Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
FULTON – Clint Hoots wanted his Itawamba AHS Indians (8-0; 3-0 1-4A) to get off to a fast start.
They granted his wish.
IAHS jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on their way to a 28-6 victory Friday night in Fulton.
Senior quarterback Ty Davis connected with Layth Holiday for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the first. Later in the quarter, Davis hit senior star Isaac Smith in stride for a 54-yard scoring strike.
The Indians kept up the scoring in the second quarter. Davis found Zion Ashby for a 32-yard score to put the Indians up 21-0 at halftime.
Corinth opened the third quarter with a methodical drive. The Warriors converted three fourth downs on the drive that lasted nearly seven minutes. Chris Rodgers cemented the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run that put the Warriors (4-4; 2-1 1-4A) on the board.
Smith answered for the Indians on the next play, breaking free for a 56-yard scoring scamper.
Both teams traded turnovers down the stretch, combining for 10 giveaways in the game. Corinth controlled the time of possession in the second half, as the Indians only had 12 offensive plays after halftime.
The win secures IAHS a playoff berth for the 17th straight season.
“It’s the expectation here,” IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said. “We’ve built something special, but we are not done yet. Tradition never graduates, but the goals this group has set are still before us. We’ve got to clean some things up, but we’ll do that this week.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Isaac Smith’s 56-yard rushing score with 4:55 left in the third halted any momentum Corinth might have gained from their own scoring drive.
Point Man: Isaac Smith tallied 171 total yards (105 receiving and 66 rushing) with 2 touchdowns. He also snagged a pair of interceptions.
Talking Point: “We got off to a fast start. In the second half we could not get third down stops, but Corinth is a talented group. There’s a reason no. 14 (Rodgers) is a MS/AL All-Star.” - Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS head coach
Notes
• Layth Holiday and Isaac Smith had two interceptions apiece for IAHS. Zack Harris led the defensive effort with 13 tackles.
• Ty Davis was 23-37 with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
• Both teams are on the road next week. Corinth travels to Shannon, while IAHS is at Caledonia.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.