FULTON – It’s gotta be the shoes.
A change of footwear at halftime made Michael James a little lighter on his feet Wednesday night. The senior guard scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, and H.W. Byers edged Biggersville 70-67 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs at Itawamba Community College.
The win avenged a loss to Biggersville in last year’s state championship game.
James switched from his Nikes to his UnderArmour Curry 5 kicks at the break, with Biggersville up 33-31.
“Those shoes are light, and these (others are) kind of heavy on me. It’s a good feel,” he said.
It wasn’t only the shoes, of course. James is the 2023 1A Mr. Basketball winner, and he showed why in the third quarter. That’s when he scored 11 points to give the Lions (23-2), ranked No. 7 by the Daily Journal, a 52-48 lead.
James killed Biggersville with his pull-up jumper, hitting three in a row toward the end of the third.
“I was like, ‘Michael, you’re killing them off the dribble. They can’t guard you off the dribble and pull-up,’” Byers coach Fred Stafford said.
No. 8 Biggersville (21-4), the two-time defending state champ, fought back, and it was 60-60 midway through the fourth quarter. That’s about the time reserve Chris Isom Jr. started showing out, as he scored all 10 of his points in the final period. Byers went on a 7-2 spurt, with Isom Jr. scoring six of those points to open up a 67-62 lead.
His two free throws with 40 seconds left gave Byers the lead for good at 69-67. Isom Jr. didn’t play in the first half, but he’s an experienced player.
“He knows the role, and he knows what to do,” coach Fred Stafford said. “He knows what I expect, and he came up big.”
Biggersville was led by Jathan Hatch, who scored 23 points and snagged nine rebounds. He had a pair of slam dunks to give his team a short-lived 45-41 lead with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
Jabari Wright scored 19 points for Byers, and he hit three-straight 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Lions erase a six-point deficit.
Byers shot 28 of 49 (57.1%) from the floor. Biggersville was 25 of 52 (48.1%) but made only 16 of 32 free throws (50%).
“That’s definitely a difference maker,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said.
Byers will play in the semifinals Monday.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Byers held Biggersville without a field goal for the final 2:38 of the game.
Point Maker: James shot 9 of 19 from the field and 3 of 5 from the line.
Talking Point: “We’ve been thinking about this one, and we’ve been preparing for it.” – Stafford
Also Wednesday
(G) Biggersville 69, West Union 37: Leileigh Moody scored 16 points and Asia Stafford added 14 for Biggersville (24-5). West Union (19-9) was led by Zoey Wright’s 17 points.
(G) Ingomar 54, Coffeeville 24: Macie Phifer, the 1A Miss Basketball, scored 29 points as the Lady Falcons (35-1) romped. Coffeeville (16-6) got 13 points from Zariah Mister.
