Michael Gray and Mike Mattox can agree on this: Baldwyn is not the same team Booneville beat like a drum in last year’s Skunk Bowl.
The rivals meet again tonight in Booneville, and neither coach expects a repeat of the 48-0 whipping Baldwyn took in 2018.
It was a season in which the Bearcats went 3-8 and were winless in non-division play. In last week’s season opener, they lost 34-33 to Kossuth, which like Booneville is a Class 3A team.
Mattox, whose Booneville squad is the Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school, has watched the game film.
“There’s no comparison in the two ball clubs this year and last year,” Mattox said. “A year older, they’ve got some people that have grown up. They’ve got good speed, good size, and just look like a totally different ball club out there.”
Gray, whose team dropped from 2A to 1A this year, tweaked his offensive scheme to accentuate the strengths of his skill players.
“We’ve gone away from a traditional one-back and gone to a split-back with trying to get our skill guys in space,” Gray said. “For years we were one-back, double-wing and speed sweep, speed sweep – stuff like that. So this year it’s basically the same stuff, but it looks different.”
Seniors Kevrick Richey and Mark Rowan start in the backfield. Jacolby Williams and Gabe Richardson, also seniors, are threats in the passing game.
Last week, Williams had 103 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, while Richardson had seven catches for 38 yards.
Where Booneville has a clear advantage is in the trenches, although Baldwyn has beefed up this season. And Gray liked how “active” his team was against Kossuth.
“We just kept battling,” he said. “You do that, that keeps you in a lot of games – if you can execute.”
The Blue Devils, who went 11-1 last season, hope quarterback John Daniel Deaton can give them the kind of performance he had in this game last year: 10 of 16 for 235 yards and three TDs.
Deaton, a junior, is unbeaten as a starter and is returning from a back injury. In last week’s 32-20 win over Mooreville, he completed 15 of 26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“He looked like he never missed a beat,” Mattox said.