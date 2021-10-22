Caledonia would not normally be a big obstacle for Itawamba AHS in its pursuit of a division title. But this is not your typical Caledonia team.
The Cavaliers are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Division 1-4A entering tonight’s game at IAHS, which is also 7-1, 3-0. Caledonia’s seven wins tie a single-season program record, which was set in 1970 and tied in both 1973 and 1989.
“Our kids, they keep up with it, and they know these guys are good,” Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said.
The Indians won this meeting last year, 42-28, creating seven turnovers. Hoots expects a much tougher go of it tonight.
Caledonia is led by 16 seniors who were freshmen when coach Michael Kelly took over in 2018. That includes running back Darrius Triplett, who spearheads the Cavs’ flexbone offense. He rushed for five touchdowns in last week’s 61-41 win over Mooreville.
“I feel like he’s one of the best running backs in the state of Mississippi,” Kelly said. “He’s probably sitting at about 1,200, 1,300 all-purpose yards already.”
Triplett is surrounded by other capable runners, like quarterbacks Zack Gorum and Daniel Wilburn, both of whom are juniors. And while it’s a run-heavy scheme, Caledonia will occasionally throw the ball. Wilburn had two touchdown passes last week.
As good as Itawamba’s defense has been this fall – it’s forced 26 turnovers – the flexbone will offer a big test.
“Where you can kind of get away with freelancing with spread teams, you can’t do that with this team,” Hoots said. “You’ve got to make sure your footwork’s correct, your head placement’s correct, because if you don’t, they’ll bust one on you.”
If the Cavaliers can pull out a win tonight, it would all but guarantee them their first division title in the playoff era.
“We’re going to try and make it a real nasty football game and pride ourselves on doing that,” Kelly said. “A division title would be really big for our football program and really big for these young men, to see the fruits of their labor come to fruition.”