FULTON • The last two weeks have been tough on the Itawamba AHS football program, but reinforcements will arrive just in time for tonight’s game against South Pontotoc in both teams’ Division 1-4A opener.
The Indians (1-2) have played without 12 players, who were in quarantine over the last two weeks, aiding in their losses to 3A powers Senatobia and Houston.
Now, all 12 players will be back in action against the Cougars.
“We’ve been thin the last couple of weeks, and this will give us the opportunity to get our depth built back up and get some guys back in their positions,” said IAHS head coach Clint Hoots.
The loss of a dozen players certainly played a role in the in back-to-back losses, but Hoots believes it helped shine a light on some issues that his team needs to work on moving forward.
“The last two weeks we’ve been our own worst enemies in those games,” said Hoots. “Against Senatobia, it was the turnovers, and against Houston, it was the special teams situation that got us. But it’s given us some opportunities to find some holes that we had and plug holes with those guys we have coming back.”
IAHS will need to plug those holes fast versus a vastly improved Cougars squad.
South Pontotoc (3-1) went just 1-10 last season but has quickly turned things around by using a strong defensive effort and a powerful run game.
The Cougars have allowed just 6.67 points per game in their wins this season, including giving up just seven points over the last two weeks in wins over Bruce and Walnut.
“The whole group is playing hard and have gelled together,” said South Pontotoc head coach Rod Cook. “They are running something different than we have in past years. I tried this to see if it would work with this particular group and it’s worked well, so we’re going to stick with it until somebody else stops it.”
Also Tonight
• Calhoun City (2-2) opens its Division 2-2A play against East Webster (2-2). The Wildcats have won the last nine meetings, dating back to 2009.
• Tupelo (1-3, 0-1) looks to get things going in the right direction against Olive Branch (4-0, 1-0). The Conquistadors’ triple-option attack averages 313 rushing yards per game.
• Mooreville (2-2) gets an opportunity to make some noise in Division 2-4A against No. 4-ranked large school Pontotoc (3-1). Pontotoc won 35-17 over the Troopers last season.