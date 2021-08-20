TUPELO – Time and score were not being kept, but one coach was clearly happier than the other at game’s end.
Itawamba AHS and Booneville squared off at Renasant Field on Friday in a scripted scrimmage, one week before each team opens the regular season. The Indians, No. 4 in the Daily Journal’s preseason rankings, flashed their big-play ability and kept Booneville’s offense very much in check.
Two-way star Isaac Smith put on a show, with touchdown receptions of 70 and 69 yards and an interception on defense. And Tae Chandler ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run.
“Him and Tae Chandler, that’s just what they do. They’re everywhere,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said.
Ty Davis, the returning starter at quarterback, was also solid. The junior completed 7 of 13 passes for 178 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
“He’s had a huge offseason and summer, and I’m excited to see what he can do with it this year,” Hoots said. “He’s going to be special, I hope.”
Booneville was playing shorthanded, with eight players in quarantine, including two starting linebackers. But coach Mike Mattox was able to play three quarterbacks: junior Jack Farris, junior Ben Sandlin and senior L.J. Shumpert, the latter of whom will also play running back and receiver.
Mattox said he doesn’t yet have clarity on who will be the starting QB.
“That’s what we’ve got to find. That’s the first piece of the puzzle,” he said.
Mattox was happy with the play of his center, sophomore Landen Michael. And his third-string tight end, sophomore Brodson Pippins, is now a promising starting offensive guard.
“We got to see realistically, if we make the playoffs, a team like we’ll see in the playoffs,” Mattox said. “Fulton’s a very good ball club. I thought we played with them. I didn’t like the way we moved the ball. Our defense, we lined up wrong a couple of times, and it hurt us.”
Booneville opens its season next Friday at home versus Mooreville, while IAHS will visit Amory. Hoots is ready to get into game-week mode.
“Looking forward to it,” he said. “When you get past this game here and you get into game week, there’s a whole different focus around everything.”