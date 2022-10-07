SHANNON – The Itawamba AHS defense is known for creating turnovers, but that’s not the only way it can halt an offense.
The Indians made two big stops in the red zone in the second half and held on to beat Shannon 42-20 in a Division 1-4A clash Friday night.
IAHS (7-0, 2-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Large School, led 21-20 at halftime and made it 28-20 on a 7-yard pass from Ty Davis to Thomas Kline.
Shannon (4-3, 1-1) responded by driving down to the Itawamba 16-yard line. On a fourth-and-5, safety Isaac Smith stuffed the running back 3 yards shy of the marker with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
“I knew I had to be there for my team and make a big fourth-down stop when we needed it the most,” Smith said. “Because that could have changed the whole game.”
Itawamba scored on its next possession when Smith ran in from 7 yards, making it 35-20 with 9 seconds left in the quarter.
Shannon reached the IAHS 7 on its next drive but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-goal.
“It’s really fun to coach this group, because we go in (at halftime) and they’re making adjustments,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “They’re talking ball. ... I’m very proud of how they came out in the second half and shut them out.”
Itawamba briefly trailed in the second quarter when Octavian Gillespie scooped up a fumble on a punt return and raced 20 yards to paydirt. That gave the Red Raiders a 20-14 lead.
IAHS answered with an 11-play, 52-yard drive capped by Smith’s 2-yard run just 27 seconds before halftime.
The Indians finished with 391 total yards. Quarterback Ty Davis completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Shannon finished with 240 yards, including just 109 on the ground. Tailback Kegan Ruff, who is already over 1,000 yards on the season, left the game after getting injured on his first carry and didn’t return.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Following its first fourth-down stop, IAHS drove 86 yards in 11 plays to take a 35-20 lead.
Point Man: Smith rushed for 149 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Talking Point: “This was the most physical team we’ve played.” – Smith
Notes
• Zion Ashby iced the game for Itawamba with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown at the 4:14 mark of the fourth. It was his second pick of the game.
• On offense, Ashby made five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
• Next week, IAHS will host Corinth, while Shannon visits Tishomingo County.
