FULTON • Itawamba took a 20-0 lead into the half over New Albany and turned back the Bulldogs' attempt to mount a comeback in the second half as they prevailed 34-21 on Friday night.
"The scoop-and-score before halftime put us up three scores which helped us and then the pickoff that we scored on in the second half was big as well," Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said. "Both teams battled hard, they are a playoff team, a deep playoff team, we've both gotta try to stay healthy and we will see where it ends."
The duo of Isaac Smith and Ty Davis hooked up for the first Indian touchdown at the 11:51 mark in the second quarter. Brantley Wiygul added the kick for the 7-0 lead.
Marquion Green scored later in the quarter on a run of 13 yards with 4:10 left.
Arron Shook got the scoop and score off a New Albany fumble as he ran it in from 35 yards out for the 20-0 lead at the half.
New Albany got two quick scores late in the third as Cameron Knox caught a 42-yard TD pass from Joe Mathis and Kody Atkinson scored on a 2-yard run following an Itawamba fumble to close the game to 20-14, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get.
Smith scored on a 15-yard run and Thomas Kline picked off a Bulldog pass, returning it 45 yards for a score for the 34-14 lead.
Kelan Simpson scored from 27 yards out for the final New Albany touchdown.
Extra Points
TURNING POINT: Thomas Kline's interception return of 45 yards gave Itawamba an insurance touchdown late in the game.
POINT MAN: Isaac Smith caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ty Davis and scored his second touchdown on a 15-yard run.
TALKING POINT: "We dug too big of a hole for ourselves in the first half and offensively we just didn't get going, but our guys battled and played better in the second half." - New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• Itawamba's defense scored two touchdowns - Arron Shook returned a Bulldog fumble 35 yards for a TD and Thomas Kline returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
• Cameron Knox had a 42-yard catch and run for a touchdown off a Joe Mathis pass to score the first Bulldog touchdown late in the third quarter.
• Itawamba will travel to North Pontotoc next Friday while New Albany hosts Byhalia.