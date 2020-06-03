The defending Class 1A state champs were finally able to get back on the court this week.
Ingomar, which won its sixth boys state championship in March, was able to work out both in the weight room and in the gym on Monday and Tuesday.
Head coach Jonathan Ashley said he had 34 of his 36 junior high and high school players show up for workouts, and he had them split up between the gym and the weight room.
Players working out in the gym were more than six feet apart, and Ashley supplied hand sanitizer, gloves and face masks for players. In the weight room, players had individual stations and were required to wipe down and sanitize every weight, dumbbell or bar they touched.
When players were allowed to shoot around the gym, they were not allowed to share basketballs and had to make sure each was cleaned thoroughly.
“The guys are really excited to be here,” Ashley said. “They’re ready to go. Hopefully we can continue to getting closer and closer to full practice. It’s been a long time with no sports. I’ve been ready and so have they.”
The Falcons enter workouts in better shape than most teams. Ashley said his team is lucky because The Factory Sports Performance, a gym in Myrtle, has been open for over a month, so more than half of his players have been able to work out there.
One of those players is upcoming senior Zach Shugars, who hit the game-winning buzzer beater in the state championship. Shugars has been at the Factory since it opened, but before it did, he bought some dumbbells and workout equipment for his house to stay in shape.
Not every player has been to the Factory, but Ashley said some of his kids work out in the field every day bailing hay and doing other yard work, getting “country strong.”
Overall, Ashley and Shugars were both impressed with where Ingomar’s players stand coming into the first workouts.
“I’ve been working hard trying to keep myself mentally and physically prepared for this moment when we got back,” Shugars said. “It looks like mostly everybody kept themselves in pretty good shape. We aren’t in game shape, of course, but we are in good physical shape. …
“It also looks like people have improved basketball-wise, too, so that’s a good sign.”