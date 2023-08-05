NEW ALBANY — After ending the 2022 season with a Class 1A state championship, the Ingomar Falcons began 2023 by picking up right where they left off.
The Falcons dominated the field to win the Bulldog Bash on Saturday at New Albany Middle School. The effort was capped off by a 2-0 win over East Union in the championship of the gold bracket.
“I think at the end of the day, we did a really good job,” Falcons coach Andy Wilbanks said. “We didn’t lose a set today and I think that’s something to be proud of.”
Ingomar got out to a hot start in the first set of the title game, taking a 14-5 lead. East Union answered with a 4-0 stretch, but four kills from Macie Phifer fueled the Falcons to another set win.
Phifer led the Falcons with 13 kills in the match and had 22 in bracket play.
Though the Falcons bring back a lot of talent from their state title team, they’ll need to build chemistry with a new setter in freshman Abbie Miller. Saturday’s tournament helped to do just that.
“We knew that that was something we were going to have to do going into this season, but our setter, she’s worked her tail off,” Phifer said. “She’s really coming along. I think she’s doing a really good job.”
Ingomar got out to a lead more gradually in the second set, eventually going up 17-11. However, the Urchins responded with a 7-1 run to tie the game.
A serving error by East Union’s Jennifer Bullard kickstarted a 7-2 run by the Falcons, capped off by a kill from Cadie Jo Byrd to win the match and the tournament.
Despite the result for the Urchins, coach Josh Blythe was very impressed with his team’s performance.
“I just thought we really hustled really hard,” he said. “I thought we played hard and I feel like if you play really hard, then good things happen.”
Ingomar swept Kossuth, who has reached the Class 3A semifinals each of the past two years, to reach the final.
East Union beat Caledonia, the defending 4A state champions, in the quarterfinal. They then beat New Albany in the semifinal, a team that reached the 4A semifinals a year ago.
