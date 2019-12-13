INGOMAR • The Ingomar Falcons passed one of their biggest tests of the season on Friday night.
No. 2-ranked Ingomar beat No. 10 Houston, 59-50, to stay undefeated on the season. The Falcons (13-0) scored 38 points in the paint, made 17 of their 21 free throw attempts, and raced out to a 35-15 lead at halftime.
Houston (7-3) cut the lead to five points midway through the fourth quarter, but Ingomar made the plays down the stretch to secure the win.
“We have some guys that can shoot it, but that’s our bread and butter,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said of driving to the basket. “I don’t know much about football, but I know if you run between the tackles, you soften them up. It’s kind of the same philosophy in basketball. If you keep scoring in the paint and make more free throws than the other team shoots, you got a pretty good chance.”
Houston led 6-2 halfway through the first quarter, but Ingomar finished the quarter on a 13-2 run over the last 3:48 to take a 15-8 lead.
That run continued and Ingomar outscored the visiting Hilltoppers 20-7 in the second quarter. Houston’s leading scorer, Xavier Virges, quickly had three fouls in the first quarter and was held scoreless in the first half.
“We didn’t play very good defense, and we didn’t talk enough to each other,” Houston coach Chris Pettit said of the first half. “All we wanted to do was be a little more patient on offense.”
Toppers rally
Houston cut the lead to 15 points at the end of the third quarter, 44-29, then opened the fourth quarter on a big 16-6 run that made the score 50-45 with 2:20 left in the game.
After making it a two-possession game, Houston settled for a few missed 3-pointers on offense, which ended up resulting in 7-0 run for Ingomar that pushed the lead back out to 12 points and secured the game for the Falcons.
(G) Ingomar 47, Houston 45: Macie Phifer, Katie Beth Hall and Camleigh Ball each scored 12 points to give the Lady Falcons (4-10) the win.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar finished the second quarter on a 12-3 run, with six points from Zach Shugars, to go up 35-15.
Point Maker: Shugars scored a game-high 20 points.
Talking Point: “We always try to work it from the inside-out. We have tremendous guys in Nyhiem (Jones), Tyson (Smithey) and Clayton (Stanford), our post guys, who are always working and we try to get them looks first,” Shugars said of the post presence.