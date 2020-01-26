NEW ALBANY – The Ingomar boys kept their undefeated season intact with a thrilling win late Saturday night.
No. 1-ranked Ingomar beat No. 5 New Site, 57-56, in the nightcap of the 29th annual New Albany Kiwanis Hotbed Classic.
Senior guard Hunter Bynum, the game’s MVP, hit the go-ahead free throw with 4.9 seconds left, and senior forward Clayton Stanford came down with an offensive rebound on the following miss, securing the win for Ingomar (27-0).
“We made a shot, then they made a play and basically it came down to whoever had the last look at it,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “I thought the play of the game was Clayton rolling that guy up on the missed free throw. If we let them get another look at it, who knows how that would go.”
The offensive rebound to clinch the game was fitting as Ingomar out-rebounded New Site 34-25. Seventeen of the Falcons’ 34 rebounds came on the offensive glass, where junior Tyson Smithey was the silent hero.
Smithy had the only double-double for Ingomar, finishing the night with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Seven of his rebounds came on offense, which led to six points on three putback baskets.
Ingomar scored six field goals on putbacks.
“We just had to rebound, push the ball and get into the lane,” Smithey said. “Those offensive rebounds played a lot into how this game turned out. We had to keep getting putbacks and control the boards.”
The rivalry game was not without drama. After Ingomar took a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, New Site (23-3) battled back behind Carson Fitzsimmons, who had a game-high 24 points, and tied the game with 1:31 left.
After two traded baskets, Nathan Weeden drained a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to put Ingomar up 56-53. New Site sharpshooter Walker Moreland was then fouled on a 3-point attempt with 8.8 seconds left.
Moreland hit all three free throws to tie the game, but Bynum was fouled while going the length of the floor to set up the game-winning free throw and offensive rebound.
“I think that was a good way to end the game,” Ashley said. “Coach Howell does a great job and makes it hard to score, and we’ve had some battles over the years. I’m glad they’re 2A and we’re now 1A.”