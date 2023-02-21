INGOMAR – One last time, a sea of blue showed up for Norris Ray Ashley.
The Ingomar High School gym, where Ashley stalked the sidelines for 41 years, was populated by myriad family, friends and fans who gathered for the funeral of someone who was a legend and an icon, but more than that, a beloved part of the community.
His accomplishments as a coach speak for themselves: 1,697 wins, nine state championships – five with the boys team, four with the girls – and a 2007 induction into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.
“He was a great basketball coach. but his love for his family, his players, his team and his community is what made him special,” said Ronnie Hall, who was a member of Ingomar’s 1978 Grand Slam overall championship team. “His impact on players outside of basketball has made this world a better place. He cared about us as persons.”
Ashley, who died Friday at age 75, was hired at Ingomar in 1971. Ashley, who had spent the previous two years at Coahoma County, was initially reluctant to return to his alma mater. But his sister Nell talked him into it.
Ingomar’s principal at the time, John Weeden, later bent Ashley’s ear about him staying instead of leaving for a bigger job.
“Only one time in 28 years I was at Ingomar did he ever come to me and say, ‘I think I might wanna go somewhere else,’” Weeden said. “… i said, ‘This community hates to lose you.’”
Ashley wound up raising three children with his wife Patricia in Ingomar: Kellan, Jonathan and Kerrianne. Jonathan replaced Norris as Ingomar’s boys coach when the latter retired in 2012. Norris Ashley came to define Ingomar, and vice versa.
“After 41 years i think it’s pretty obvious he could find nothing better than Ingomar and this sea of blue,” Kellan Ashley said. “He loved this place, in fact this very gym, that when they tore the floor out of here a few years ago, he used some of the floor in his home and showed it to everyone who came to visit.”
Intense and hard-nosed as a coach, Ashley was a lot softer off the court. Hunter Seabrook, husband of Ashley’s niece Jill, recalled the infectious laugh of a man who was called Tom by those closest to him.
“Not only was it infectious, but it made you feel good inside,” Seabrook said. “On this occasion if we think of Tom laughing right now, if we really hear it, I think inside you feel good.”
Ashley also coached baseball and slow-pitch softball, and he taught algebra. Dr. Chris Tate was one of his students and kept the scorebook for Ingomar while in high school. One game, there was a major disagreement between Tate and the opposing team over whether a player had fouled out.
Ashley proved to be just as protective of her as he would be any of his players, standing by Tate at the scorer’s table until the other team left.
“He never said anything about it. He just did it,” she said.
David Ball, a pastor and the former head basketball coach at Tupelo, who became a part of the Ingomar community through marriage, officiated Tuesday’s ceremony. With Ashley’s coffin stationed beneath one of the goals, and his teams’ championship trophies displayed to the right, Ball spoke of what he had learned about the legend over the years.
“For all the championships he had and all he accomplished,” Ball said, “everything I see that’s beautiful about Ingomar, it’s what coach Ashley helped to instill in the people of Ingomar.”
The service closed with the playing of Elvis Presley’s “My Way,” a tribute to Ashley’s unwavering approach to life both on and off the court.
“May it serve as a special reminder to each one of us what piece of him continues to live on in each one of us,” Kellan Ashley said. “Thank you, Dad, for the example. We love you, Poppy.”