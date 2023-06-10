The goal for Ingomar’s boys basketball team this summer? Build off last year’s youth and turn it into growth.
“Very young last year, and we’re still pretty young but pretty experienced,” Ingomar head coach Jonathan Ashley said Friday. “We’re just trying to challenge them every day to be a year better and not just a year older. We’ve started off pretty well, good first week.”
Ingomar made it as far as the second round of the Class 1A playoffs last year before getting eliminated by Byers in a 77-36 loss. But after working through the growing pains last season, the beginning of the summer offseason presents plenty of opportunities and potential.
“We got a lot of ninth and 10th graders last year, and so they’re going to be juniors and sophomores,” Ashley said. “So, we’ve got eight guys that played a lot last year and got all those guys back, plus we’ve got two or three other guys that have come on. The healthy thing about it is, and I think that’s contributing to why we’ve got good energy so far, is competition is pretty high to play.”
The hope is that Ingomar will have a solid, young core that can continue to grow, mature and improve together this upcoming season and beyond.
“We’ve got guys like Jack Denton, Jojo Petty, Cody Bost, Brayden Tillery that at different times had really good games,” Ashley said. “We expect those guys to keep improving. We had Olen Faulkner, Brayden Jumper and Cooper Ball and Kyland Morgan. All eight of those guys, first time in my career I’ve had basically the top eight guys return.”
What Ashley is hoping his team can do to prove its grown from last year to this year is players graduating from thinking about their role to knowing what everyone needs to do and helping out teammates.
“We want those guys to start being leaders and calling on each other instead of just worrying about what your role is supposed to be,” Ashley said. “And when we got to that point where we get Jojo and Jack, some of those guys, Cody, where they’re comfortable enough of what they’re going to do, they’re comfortable calling on other people, ‘This is what you’re supposed to do,’ I think we’ve got an opportunity to get there.”
