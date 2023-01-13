Goldee Butler

Goldee Butler of Biggersville is one of several area players to have suffered a knee injury this season.

 THOMAS WELLS | Daily Journal

As I began doing some (very) early homework for our All-Area basketball teams, I was struck by how relatively shallow the girls talent pool is this season. Then I realized it’s because so many of the area’s best players aren’t on the court.

