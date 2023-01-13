As I began doing some (very) early homework for our All-Area basketball teams, I was struck by how relatively shallow the girls talent pool is this season. Then I realized it’s because so many of the area’s best players aren’t on the court.
There has been a rash of knee injuries the past few months, leaving many teams without players who would definitely be on my All-Area watch list.
Take Tupelo. Center Lamarah Cleaves tore her ACL before the season, and then guard Jade Rucker suffered the same injury in mid-December. Cleaves averaged 9.7 points per game last season, and Rucker was averaging 10 points and 7 boards before getting injured.
The Lady Wave have still managed to thrive, with a 16-1 record and the Daily Journal’s No. 1 ranking. That’s a testament to the depth of talent they have, with players like Audria Houston, Nadia Norfleet and Mikayla Riley picking up the slack.
Cleaves is a junior and Rucker is a sophomore, so they’ll be back next season.
Biggersville recently lost senior Goldee Butler for the season. She was a big part of last year’s Class 1A state championship team, the kind of player who can play both inside and outside. Butler’s absence puts more onus on Asia Stafford in the post.
The Lady Lions have managed to post a 14-3 record to this point, but they’ve had a few hiccups. I’m not sure another title run is in the cards, but I wouldn’t count them out, either.
Wheeler lost senior Jayden Lowery, a steady point guard who was averaging 14.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists before injuring her knee against Saltillo on Dec. 13. She had hit the 1,000-point mark for her career just four days earlier.
The Lady Eagles are treading water without Lowery, going 4-4 since she was sidelined. For the season, they’re 7-11 overall and 3-1 in Division 1-1A play.
Pine Grove is badly missing senior guard Ellie Fryar, who tore her ACL over the summer. She averaged 16.2 points per game last season, leading the Lady Panthers to an 18-12 record and the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Pine Grove is 2-14 this season.
There are also a handful of players who only recently returned from knee injuries.
Tishomingo County’s Lexi Kennedy, a senior forward, just came back from her second such injury in as many seasons, having played two games so far. She’s a capable scorer and rebounder.
Chloe Chism was able to return for New Site early in the season but is still working her way back. The sophomore guard averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a freshman; she’s at 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds this season.
It’s hard to say why there are so many knee injuries this season. Could be because most of these kids are playing some kind of sport year-round, which can take a toll on still-developing bodies. Or it could just be bad luck.
I just hope they all recover quickly so they can return to the game they love, and so we can enjoy watching them again.
