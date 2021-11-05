AMORY • Last year, Mantachie ended a three-year playoff drought and won its first-round Class 2A playoff matchup on the road at Coahoma County.
This season, the Mustangs (6-4) made the jump up to 3A, and despite the increase in level of play, Ken Adams’ squad is back in a similar position as they travel to Amory tonight to kick off the 3A playoffs.
“When the reclassification hit, our kids didn’t really blink,” Adams said. “… It’s tough when you bump up a classification, and our kids, I feel like, honestly, stepped up and played well.”
Mantachie will have to overcome a lot to repeat with a second-round appearance again this season.
The Mustangs have lost seven starters since the beginning of the season, most notably an injury-riddled backfield in Adams’ single-wing offense.
Blocking back Austin Nichols was lost in the season-opening win over Tishomingo County to a knee injury. A few weeks later, Nichols’ replacement, Jake Spradling, suffered a broken leg against Hatley. And for the last three weeks, the Mustangs have played without two of their top rushers, Luke Ellis and Braedon Sauls.
In all, that’s 1,235 yards and 18 TDs lost on a team that has rushed for 2,348 yards and 32 TDs.
“It’s one of those years, but even with all of that… we’ve been right at the door in a lot of our games,” said Adams.
The injury bug is just one factor of the challenge ahead. The other is stopping Amory’s rushing attack, led by junior Charleston French, who has 1,177 yards and 10 TDs on 135 carries.
The Panthers (6-3) have more than just French. Quarterback Jatarian Ware and speedster Jaurquez Ivy factor into the ground game as well. Ware has a team-high 13 rushing scores.
First-year head coach Brooks Dampeer is challenging his defense this week to get the stops necessary against a Mantachie offense that can burn the clock, in hopes of more opportunities for his offense, which has found its stride since the midway point of the season.
“What they do when they have the football, they’re going to try and keep it from you and move the line of scrimmage, so the big key is getting it back and having opportunities to score on offense,” Dampeer said.
Also tonight
• Houston (8-2) travels to Senatobia (8-2) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. It’s a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup when both teams competed in 3A. The Warriors won 7-6 to advance.
• No. 1 small school Kossuth (8-2) plays host to former division rival Nettleton (3-7) in the 3A playoffs. It’s the first postseason meeting between the two programs.
• East Union (6-4) welcomes Greenville O’Bannon to Ellisville for their second-straight first-round matchup in the Class 2A playoffs. The Urchins won 57-6 last season.