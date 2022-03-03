Cliff Little was as exhausted as you’d expect him to be.
He had just coached back-to-back games, which is normal for him. What wasn’t normal is they were both state championship games.
His Biggersville teams won both to claim the Class 1A titles. In the history of Mississippi high school basketball, it’s just the 11th time a school has completed such a sweep, and the first time since 2007, when East Oktibbeha did it.
“Man, I’m so emotional right now, like a little baby,” Little said.
His emotion was a result of winning, yes, but also of much more. Coaching two teams at the same time is hard work, especially when both play at such a high level. But Little is the first to tell you how much help he has.
Besides his players and assistant coaches, he spreads the credit from administrators all the way down to team managers.
“It takes a lot, a lot, a lot,” he said of the workload. “But again, when you have people that help, that makes it so much easier.”
He made special mention of Elizabeth White, principal of Biggersville Elementary. She planned the entire trip to Jackson this week, just as she did last year when both teams came here (the boys won it all).
Thursday began with a morning shootaround at Jackson Prep, and then lunch was brought to the team’s hotel.
“You talk about a smooth sail. She had us" – he snapped his fingers twice – “everything.”
Certainly it takes many to make this happen, but don’t discount how much of himself Little pours into these programs. I’ve known coaches who coach two teams but clearly give more effort to one than the other.
“The way he prepares himself for each game – yeah, he’s probably the best coach I’ve seen in my life, for real,” senior guard Zae Davis said.
Davis has seen Little work for years. Senior Dietrich Shugars, however, was new to it all when he moved in from Atlanta last summer. His mother is from Biggersville, and he has a lot of family there.
Shugars became a key bench player, and that’s because Little invested in him.
“At first he said he didn’t trust me, but as I got more playing experience, he trusted me more and more,” Shugars said. “I learned and grew from it. He stayed on us, but he’s a good coach. I love coach Little for that. He pushed me to the max.”
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.