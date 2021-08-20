• Totaled 851 yards, 12 TDs rushing and receiving; notched 91 tackles with 6 INTs and 6 fumble recoveries.
Tae Chandler, RB/DB, Sr.
• Grabbed 8 INTs and recovered 6 fumbles with 102 tackles as a safety.
Ty Davis, QB, Jr.
• Completed 48.9% of his passes for 1,483 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs in his first season as the starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Offensive line coach Zach Stephenson left for Amory to become offensive coordinator. Billy Nunley comes from Tishomingo County to replace him.
Kendrick Williams comes over from Falkner to be the wide receivers coach.
OFFENSE
Issac Smith (Jr.) and Tae Chandler (Sr.) are the engines behind the Indians’ offense, primarily at running back, but both are flexible and can play wide receiver as Jabari Shumpert (So.) is progressing into a major role.
The offseason progression of Ty Davis (Jr.) has the signal caller picking up interest from Division I programs, and with another good season, the offers might come.
Davis will have tight end Thomas Cline (Jr.) and wide receiver Zion Ashby (Jr.) back to aid in the passing attack.
A deep offensive line group has three returning starters and several more with experience. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, Peyton Wofford (Jr.) will transition over from defense to add more size and depth on offense.
DEFENSE
Much like offense, Smith and Chandler are the focal points from their safety positions. Their impact together helped the Indians’ defense to 52 takeaways last season.
The ballhawking duo patrols the secondary with cornerbacks like Ashby and Dkeen Bailey (Fr.).
Wofford will still have a role on defense but Shequan Shumpert (Sr.) will handle the nose tackle position. Anthony Spencer (Sr.) and Jamarion Pruitt (Jr.) will be the defensive ends.
Marquion Green (Sr.) and Gavin Freeman (Sr.) are key contributors at linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Smith will be the punter, and a battle is ongoing for the kicker spot. Smith, Chandler and Ashby will do all the returning.
X-FACTOR
A stout defense is back and there's an offense full of weapons for Davis. If the quarterback takes the jump like he’s predicted to, this offense could be unstoppable.
COACH SPEAK
“It’s something they’ve all bought into. We teach and coach turnovers but, Tae and Issac just take it to another level. That’s something I hope we continue.” – Clint Hoots